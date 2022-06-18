Iron Bandogs holds 2nd annual K9 Fundraiser in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many community members got together at Bimbo’s Wine Press in Iron Mountain to raise money for a program within the city’s Police Department.

The Iron Bandogs Iron Mountain Chapter hosted their second annual K9 Program Fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed live music, shaved ice from the Flavor Blast cart, and cornhole. All of the money from the raffles goes to the local police department’s K9 Program.

The department also put on a demonstration with their K9 dog, Falcon.

“We are a law enforcement motorcycle club, and we like to back the badge,” said chapter Vice President Shawn Wood. “We feel it’s in our group that we raise money for the Iron Mountain K9 Unit and continue bringing money to that K9 Unit so they never have to worry about money to keep that dog in Iron Mountain.”

“It’s wonderful to know that our community comes together like this,” said Sergeant Adam Ray, Falcon’s handler. “A lot of (the program) is by donation, benefits and fundraisers like this that we can keep these programs going.”

The goal was to raise $10,000. That money will go towards vet bills, equipment, and training.

