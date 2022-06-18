Advertisement

Hot and humid weather to start upcoming week

Humid weather moves next week
Humid weather moves next week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This weekend is much calmer compared to the severe weather the area experienced this past week. Temperatures are also cooler after the rain moved through but is on the rise starting this upcoming week. Temperatures will rise into the 90s for most places of the U.P. but will be mostly humid and sticky so make sure to stay cool Monday and Tuesday.

>Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s (coolest temps near lakeshore)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms

>Highs: High 80s to Low 90s in Central and West; High 70s to Mid 80s East

Monday: Scattered showers throughout the day; hot and humid

>Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Tuesday, Summer Solstice: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; humid air lingers

>Highs: Low to High 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; warm

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Scattered showers in the afternoon; warm

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

