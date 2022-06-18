Advertisement

Grand Rapids man convicted in fire deaths of wife, 3 sons

A Grand Rapids man blamed for a fire that killed his wife and three sons has been found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.(MGN)
By AP
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids man blamed for a fire that killed his wife and three sons was found guilty Friday of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The Kent County jury deliberated about an hour and a half before convicting 40-year-old Robert Scales.

Prosecutors said he used a fire pit too close to his family’s home.

Scales was at work at the time of the fire. He said the fire was out when he left for work, but investigators said they believe winds picked up and possibly sent a burning ember toward a mattress stacked next to the house.

The Feb. 4, 2020, fire killed 35-year-old Wanedia Scales and the couple's three sons, 15-year-old Xavier Woleab, 14-year-old Robert Scales Jr. and 10-year-old Elijah Scales.

Prosecutors said the fire pit was less than 6 feet from the house and that Scales had been burning trash and leaves there earlier that day.

Scales is due to be sentenced Aug. 25.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
Do you recognize these people? Contact Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office
Michigan State Police
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Last night's storms
RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event

Latest News

Police lights
Michigan deputy fatally shoots motorist during traffic stop
Michigan's Capitol at night
Michigan initiatives miss deadline, will look to Legislature
Christopher Schurr
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired
James Craig officially registers as a write-in candidate for Michigan governor
Craig files as write-in for Michigan GOP governor primary