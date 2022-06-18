Advertisement

Bridgefest 2022 kicks off in style in Houghton and Hancock

Bridgefest Parade
Bridgefest Parade(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The cities of Houghton and Hancock came together Friday night for the return of Bridgefest. With crafting vendors, helicopter rides, a race and a parade, the first night of Bridgefest had something for everyone.

There are more events set for Saturday and Sunday as well. After the cancellation, last year residents say they’re excited to celebrate Bridgefest again.

“I think that everybody is seeking some kind of normalcy, we’re ready to get out and start enjoying each other again, enjoying the wonderful place that we live in, and just feeling that sense of community, I think that’s what’s been missing so much,” said Cynthia Cote, Executive Director for the Copper Country Community Arts Center.

Bridgefest continues Saturday with a boat parade and fireworks. You can find the full list of events by clicking here.

