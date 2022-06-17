Whitmer adds financial literacy to state’s curriculum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer passed legislation updating Michigan’s high school curriculum to include a financial literacy course for the first time in state history.

The bill aims to prepare young Michiganders for the future and empower them to take control of their finances.

“As a mom, I want every kid who graduates in Michigan to enter the world with a diverse set of skills and knowledge, and that must include financial literacy,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I am proud to sign this bipartisan bill requiring all public school students to take a personal finance course. Every young Michigander deserves to know how to budget, save, and invest their money wisely so they can get off a great start after high school, whether they go to college, start working, or open a small business. Since I took office, we have worked side by side to put Michigan students first, making historic investments in preK-12 education to improve every kid’s in-class experience and school facilities. Today’s bill will bolster the state’s education curriculum and I look forward to signing another balanced budget so we can build on our bipartisan education investments.”

The legislation, HB 5190, would add a half-credit personal finance course as a high school graduation requirement, starting with ninth-graders in 2024. The course requirement could fulfill a half credit of the four-credit mathematics requirement, the two-credit language other than English requirement, or the one-credit visual, performing, or applied arts requirement. The course could also be completed as part of an approved career and technical education program.

HB 5190 was sponsored by Rep. Farrington (R–Utica) and can be found here.

