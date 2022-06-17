Roadblock delays Miners Castle infrastructure project

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction on necessary infrastructure at Miners Castle hit a small roadblock.

The park was closed temporarily last week to address necessary repairs in the park’s septic system. Park Ranger Scott Perry, however, said construction has been delayed slightly because of bedrock. Despite the small setback, Perry says repairs to the septic system were long overdue.

“Just an older system and it started breaking down I think just due to high use. It was probably built when the numbers were a lot lower in visitation,” he said.

There isn’t a timeline yet of when the updates will finish but Perry said the park will update the public with further details on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.