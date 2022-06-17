Advertisement

Pleasant U.P. weekend then HOT!!!

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A breezy morning will give way to a more quiet day. High pressure moves in through tomorrow keeping conditions and sunny. On Father’s Day a warm font moves in and triggers scattered showers and thundershowers in the west. Then, in the jetstream a ridge centers over us with big time heat and humidity for early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Sunday: Scattered showers early on in the west and central counties

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Monday: HOT & HUMID with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east

Tuesday: HOT & HUMID with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s to 80s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
Last night's storms
RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event
City of Marquette Commission
Marquette City Commission votes on how to handle unused, city-owned land
Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Strong winds force out lingering showers in the U.P. for a mostly sunny Friday.
A windy turn towards some pleasant weekend weather
wind
Windy conditions ahead
Storms Wed. afternoon/early evening can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts,...
Strong thunderstorms, tornado watch in Upper Michigan Wednesday evening
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages