Pleasant U.P. weekend then HOT!!!

A breezy morning will give way to a more quiet day. High pressure moves in through tomorrow keeping conditions and sunny. On Father’s Day a warm font moves in and triggers scattered showers and thundershowers in the west. Then, in the jetstream a ridge centers over us with big time heat and humidity for early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Sunday: Scattered showers early on in the west and central counties

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Monday: HOT & HUMID with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east

Tuesday: HOT & HUMID with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s to 80s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

