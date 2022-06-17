Pleasant U.P. weekend then HOT!!!
A breezy morning will give way to a more quiet day. High pressure moves in through tomorrow keeping conditions and sunny. On Father’s Day a warm font moves in and triggers scattered showers and thundershowers in the west. Then, in the jetstream a ridge centers over us with big time heat and humidity for early next week.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy
>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south
Sunday: Scattered showers early on in the west and central counties
>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south
Monday: HOT & HUMID with scattered thundershowers
>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east
Tuesday: HOT & HUMID with scattered thundershowers
>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 70s to 80s
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.