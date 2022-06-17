Mild weekend before temps spring up towards summer solstice

High pressure builds Upper Michigan Friday night, leading to breezy conditions subsiding Saturday under mostly clear conditions.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of an approaching Northern Plains system, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm chances.

Then, as the jet stream surges north, a ridge centers over the U.P., heating up and getting humid ahead of the summer solstice Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s to Upper 70s (coolest near shore)

Sunday, Father’s Day & Juneteenth: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; hot and humid

>Highs: 90

Tuesday, Summer Solstice: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; still hot and humid

>Highs: 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and warm

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.