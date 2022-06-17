Advertisement

Mild weekend before temps spring up towards summer solstice

Pleasant weekend start with rain chances Sunday in Upper Michigan, followed by a summer heat-up early next week.
Pleasant weekend start with rain chances Sunday in Upper Michigan, followed by a summer heat-up...
Pleasant weekend start with rain chances Sunday in Upper Michigan, followed by a summer heat-up early next week.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure builds Upper Michigan Friday night, leading to breezy conditions subsiding Saturday under mostly clear conditions.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of an approaching Northern Plains system, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm chances.

Then, as the jet stream surges north, a ridge centers over the U.P., heating up and getting humid ahead of the summer solstice Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s to Upper 70s (coolest near shore)

Sunday, Father’s Day & Juneteenth: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; hot and humid

>Highs: 90

Tuesday, Summer Solstice: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; still hot and humid

>Highs: 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and warm

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
Do you recognize these people? Contact Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office
Last night's storms
RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event
Michigan State Police
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material

Latest News

weekend showers
Pleasant U.P. weekend then HOT!!!
Strong winds force out lingering showers in the U.P. for a mostly sunny Friday.
A windy turn towards some pleasant weekend weather
wind
Windy conditions ahead
Storms Wed. afternoon/early evening can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts,...
Strong thunderstorms, tornado watch in Upper Michigan Wednesday evening