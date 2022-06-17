Advertisement

Midway Rentals and Sales expands to Kingsford

The construction equipment retailer holds grand opening for its second location
Some of the 40 vendors on hand for the grand opening event
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Those looking to rent or buy construction equipment in Dickinson County now have a new option.

Hand tools, lawnmowers and Bobcats are a few of the tools that were on display during Midway Rentals and Sales’ grand opening at its new Kingsford location Friday. The company has operated in Negaunee since 1979 and has been trying to expand for three years.

“It allows us a central hub to help out those customers. This community is thriving,” said Carl Knofski, Midway Rentals and Sales office manager & marketing coordinator. “There are a lot of good people here that could really benefit from all the different things we sell, rent and service.”

Knofski says opening a store on Carpenter Avenue in Kingsford connects the company to communities in northern Wisconsin. More than 40 vendors displayed their products for people to explore, with some even offering demos.

Diablo is one of the many companies that supply Midway Rentals and Sales. It specializes in power tool attachments.

“We just launched six new product categories in a pandemic, versus our previous five. We doubled it in a pandemic year, and we have more on the horizon,” said Chris Connor, Diablo regional sales manager.

Knofski says every vendor brings unique innovations to the table. He says while most of his customers are contractors, anyone looking to complete a project is welcome.

“We go anything that is small enough to fit in a door, to anything you need to build a bridge,” Knofski explained. “You can do anything from working on your garden at home or building a road in Upper Michigan or northern Wisconsin.”

Knofski says over the next few weeks, more inventory items will arrive at the Kingsford location.

