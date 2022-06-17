Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 59-year-old Marquette man is facing time in prison for child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Marquette Police Department arrested Craig Michael Raymond after an investigation stemmed from a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

MSP then searched Raymond’s home and found evidence including multiple internet-capable devices.

Raymond was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and five counts of using computers to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 96th District Court on June 14.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and 10 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website here. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

