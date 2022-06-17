Advertisement

Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 59-year-old Marquette man is facing time in prison for child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Marquette Police Department arrested Craig Michael Raymond after an investigation stemmed from a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

MSP then searched Raymond’s home and found evidence including multiple internet-capable devices.

Raymond was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and five counts of using computers to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 96th District Court on June 14.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and 10 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website here. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
Last night's storms
RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event
City of Marquette Commission
Marquette City Commission votes on how to handle unused, city-owned land
Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

A Marquette County Road Commission begins construction on June 20th.
County Road KE Bridge Over Big Garlic River Road Closure
COVID-19
Delta County moves to high COVID-19 community level
‘A critical issue’ -- Michigan steps up speed enforcement during regional traffic safety campaign
Some residents in the southern U.P. are cleaning up the damage left in the wake of Wednesday’s...
Hermansville residents feel effects from recent storms