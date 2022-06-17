Marquette businesses share unique gift ideas for Father’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Barbecue equipment, gift baskets and outdoor gear are just some hand-made gifts Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique is offering for Father’s Day.

“We have numerous artists in the store and each one of them shares something that would be great for any male on your list,” Amelia’s Manager Barbie Ward-Thomas said.

With Father’s Day on Sunday, some may be hoping to find a special gift soon. And for those last-minute shoppers, Amelia’s now has extended hours.

“On Sunday we’re open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and it’s Father’s Day that day, so come on down and see us. You can come get that last-minute gift that we can help you pick out,” Ward-Thomas said.

But, Ward-Thomas said it’s better to go sooner rather than later as they’ve seen an increase in shoppers this week.

“We have had a lot of women, sons and daughters come in to find something for their dad. So far the t-shirt with the yeti has been the most popular item,” Ward-Thomas said.

Meanwhile, men’s soaps have proven to be a hot item at 906 & Co. in Downtown Marquette.

“We have a variety of items available for Father’s Day anything from candles, facial care items, to personal organization items,” 906 & Co. Store Associate Sarah Manzo said.

Candles and soaps at 906 & Co. are all handmade in the store. And, there is currently a sale for dads who like to stay cozy at home.

“We do have a sale on men’s robes that are half off at this time,” Manzo said.

Because dads can sometimes be difficult to shop for, Manzo said it’s best to give an easy gift.

“Don’t complicate things, you know who you’re shopping for the best so just keep things simple and shop from the heart,” Manzo said.

906 & Co. will be open on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Both stores also have online ordering available.

