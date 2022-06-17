Juneteenth celebration moves to Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Social Justice For Us’ cultural celebration will be held at Lakeview Arena in place of Marquette’s lower harbor because of the unpredictable weather this weekend.

“We just wanted to prepare for anything. And this Sunday there’s just going to be a couple of high winds and a couple of rains in the morning. And because we have equipment out there, I would just want us to be safe rather than sorry,” said Freddy Sims, founder of Social Justice For Us.

The first event of the cultural celebration is the opening remarks at noon.

More about the events planned and speakers can be found here.

