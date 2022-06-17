Great Lakes Rodeo Returns for Father’s Day Weekend
A preview of the events happening June 17 through June 20.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Rodeo returns to Gwinn for the 16th year in a row.
Jesie Melchiori says a lot of work has been put into the preparation of the event. A new activity: The Rodeo Parade has been added this year and will march through downtown Gwinn.
Jesie said the weekend will be full of action-packed fun.
Events start on Friday, June 17 at noon, and will continue until Sunday, June 20 at 3pm at the Great Lakes Rodeo Grounds at 150 W Johnson Lake Rd. in Gwinn.
For more information regarding The Great Lakes Rodeo: Visit the Great Lakes Rodeo website.
