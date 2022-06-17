Advertisement

Great Lakes Rodeo Returns for Father’s Day Weekend

A preview of the events happening June 17 through June 20.
Jesie Melchiori shows off the events happening over the weekend.
Jesie Melchiori shows off the events happening over the weekend.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Rodeo returns to Gwinn for the 16th year in a row.

Jesie Melchiori says a lot of work has been put into the preparation of the event. A new activity: The Rodeo Parade has been added this year and will march through downtown Gwinn.

Jesie Melchiori expects an increased turnout of participants and spectators alike.

Jesie said the weekend will be full of action-packed fun.

The weekend will have events for the whole family.

Events start on Friday, June 17 at noon, and will continue until Sunday, June 20 at 3pm at the Great Lakes Rodeo Grounds at 150 W Johnson Lake Rd. in Gwinn.

For more information regarding The Great Lakes Rodeo: Visit the Great Lakes Rodeo website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
Last night's storms
RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event
City of Marquette Commission
Marquette City Commission votes on how to handle unused, city-owned land
Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

A Marquette County Road Commission begins construction on June 20th.
County Road KE Bridge Over Big Garlic River Road Closure
Stephanie Jones gives some things to keep in mind before selling your home.
Selling your Home with Stephanie Jones
COVID-19
Delta County moves to high COVID-19 community level
Pinconning Cheese on a Michigan plate
Michigan Made: Pinconning Cheese Company, Better Made snack products