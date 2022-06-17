Great Lakes Rodeo Returns for Father’s Day Weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Rodeo returns to Gwinn for the 16th year in a row.

Jesie Melchiori says a lot of work has been put into the preparation of the event. A new activity: The Rodeo Parade has been added this year and will march through downtown Gwinn.

Jesie Melchiori expects an increased turnout of participants and spectators alike.

Jesie said the weekend will be full of action-packed fun.

The weekend will have events for the whole family.

Events start on Friday, June 17 at noon, and will continue until Sunday, June 20 at 3pm at the Great Lakes Rodeo Grounds at 150 W Johnson Lake Rd. in Gwinn.

For more information regarding The Great Lakes Rodeo: Visit the Great Lakes Rodeo website.

