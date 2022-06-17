Advertisement

Golfers tee off for Project Jade at Superior Health Foundation’s annual golf outing

Golfer on the 10th hole
Golfer on the 10th hole(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers supported a UP nonprofit this week.

Superior Health Foundation is hosting its annual golf outing throughout that day Friday. This year, their partner was Project Jade, a nonprofit that provides communication boards to children with special needs to help them communicate. Twenty-three teams of four people teed off in a scramble to support the foundation.

Superior Health Foundation plans to present over $5,000 to Project Jade after the outing.

“There are so many needs all across the UP,” said Jim LaJoie, Superior Health Foundation executive director. “Obviously the worldwide pandemic really cast a big shadow on a lot of nonprofits, so we’re there to help them with the services they need.”

After the round, participants will be treated to a dinner, silent auction and prizes.

