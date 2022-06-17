Escanaba man to canoe entire Mississippi River for charity

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year, Peter Frank, now 20, unicycled across America for charity. Now, he’s canoeing the entire Mississippi River.

“A journey of not only your mind but your spirit. You challenge yourself in ways that you can’t do otherwise in society,” said Frank.

He leaves for Minnesota this weekend and on June 22 he will begin canoeing down the Mississippi River. He estimates it will take around 90 days.

“I plan to take a canoe that I constructed with mostly myself. I built the cabin over the last couple of months with my loving parents,” Frank said.

When he was 14, a car ran over Frank and he was in the hospital for a month. During that time, his family stayed in the Beacon House, bringing Frank comfort.

“I had to go through two weeks of rehab and a week of ICU and I was sedated for a week under a medically induced coma,” Frank said.

Now, he wants to continue helping more families. His goal is to raise $100,000 for the Beacon House in Marquette.

During his unicycle adventure from Appleton, Wisconsin to Phoenix, Arizona, Frank raised $28,000. Now, he hopes to raise more funds while continuing to be inspired by new people along the way.

“I’m thankful for all the people that have supported me along this last year and a half of my life. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am or think the way I am without a lot of the people in my life,” Frank said.

Starting June 20 you can follow Frank’s journey as he canoes all the way to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana. For updates on Peter Frank’s live locations or to donate to the Beacon and Frank’s journey, click here.

“Canoeing is awesome, but this is just the beginning,” Frank said.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.