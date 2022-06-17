Advertisement

Do you recognize these people? Contact Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals from an incident in Marquette Township.

Further details about the incident were not provided at this time. Anyone with information on the possible identities is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (906) 225-8441.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

