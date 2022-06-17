Advertisement

Delta County moves to high COVID-19 community level

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN Online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined Delta County has returned to high risk for COVID-19 transmission and infection based on their community-level classification system. Community levels are updated weekly and based on new COVID-19 cases in the community coupled with COVID-19 hospitalization data.

The CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors in public settings and close to others in times of high-risk transmission. This recommendation helps to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community.

To protect the vulnerable, Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) encourages community members to take these steps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Delta County:

  • Get vaccinated, including a booster or fourth dose if eligible;
  • If you become ill with a fever and other symptoms (sore throat, cough, etc.), stay home until your fever subsides and symptoms improve;
  • Get tested, and if positive for COVID-19, notify your close contacts and talk to your medical provider about therapeutics; and
  • Consider wearing a well-fitting mask when in close contact with others in an indoor setting.

To stay up to date on community levels in both Delta and Menominee Counties or learn more, visit www.cdc.gov and use the COVID-19 County Check feature.

