County Road KE Bridge Over Big Garlic River Road Closure

The bridge will be closed from June 20, 2022 to October 3, 2022.
A Marquette County Road Commission begins construction on June 20th.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission, along with A. Lindberg and Sons, will be closing County Road KE at the Bridge over the Big Garlic River for replacement of the bridge starting at 7am.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

