Zero Degrees Art Gallery welcomes acrylic paint pour artist
Meet Connie Tonkin at her artist reception this Saturday
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new guest artist on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in downtown Marquette.
While Connie Tonkin has been making watercolor paintings since the ‘90s, she got her start with acrylic paint pours on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonkin details her paint pouring process below.
You can meet the artist at Tonkin’s reception on Saturday, June 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
You can make your own acrylic paint pour art with regular acrylic paint, Floetral and water. Tonkin simply mixes until the paint is at a desirable, flowing consistency.
