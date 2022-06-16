Zero Degrees Art Gallery welcomes acrylic paint pour artist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new guest artist on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in downtown Marquette.

While Connie Tonkin has been making watercolor paintings since the ‘90s, she got her start with acrylic paint pours on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connie Tonkin shows off her acrylic paint pours at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.

Tonkin details her paint pouring process below.

Connie Tonkin explains how she makes acrylic paint pour designs.

You can meet the artist at Tonkin’s reception on Saturday, June 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

You can make your own acrylic paint pour art with regular acrylic paint, Floetral and water. Tonkin simply mixes until the paint is at a desirable, flowing consistency.

