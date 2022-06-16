A windy turn towards some pleasant weekend weather

The southern tier of a Canadian Prairies system skirts Upper Michigan Thursday night, producing widely scattered rain showers across the region plus gusty conditions.

Gusty conditions Friday as high pressure begins to build over the region. Once its strength establishes over the region, winds subside Saturday under mostly clear conditions.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of an approaching Northern Plains system, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm chances.

Next week begins with a surge in temperatures, as the U.P. heats up ahead of the summer solstice Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: 50s-70s (cooler along the Lake Superior shores)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday, Father’s Day & Juneteenth: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; hot

>Highs: 90

Tuesday, Summer Solstice: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; still hot

>Highs: 90

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then diminishing; warm

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

