Windy conditions ahead

Winds increase with gusts for most areas in excess of 30mph and 45mph in the Keweenaw.

A weak secondary front will pass through with widely isolated showers. Otherwise, humidity decreases and cooler air moves in. Highs pressure will make for a nice start to the weekend. Then, a strong upper level ridge amplifies over he Great Lakes leading to unsettled conditions and potential record heat early next week.

Today: Becoming windy with widely isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s south, low to d 60s north

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: HOT and humid with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east

Tuesday: Most cloudy with scattered showers, hot and humid

>Highs: Low 90s to 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

