Windy conditions ahead
Winds increase with gusts for most areas in excess of 30mph and 45mph in the Keweenaw.
A weak secondary front will pass through with widely isolated showers. Otherwise, humidity decreases and cooler air moves in. Highs pressure will make for a nice start to the weekend. Then, a strong upper level ridge amplifies over he Great Lakes leading to unsettled conditions and potential record heat early next week.
Today: Becoming windy with widely isolated showers
>Highs: Low to mid 70s south, low to d 60s north
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: HOT and humid with scattered thunderstorms
>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east
Tuesday: Most cloudy with scattered showers, hot and humid
>Highs: Low 90s to 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s
