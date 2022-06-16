Advertisement

Windy conditions ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds increase with gusts for most areas in excess of 30mph and 45mph in the Keweenaw.

Current alerts >

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A weak secondary front will pass through with widely isolated showers. Otherwise, humidity decreases and cooler air moves in. Highs pressure will make for a nice start to the weekend. Then, a strong upper level ridge amplifies over he Great Lakes leading to unsettled conditions and potential record heat early next week.

Today: Becoming windy with widely isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s south, low to d 60s north

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: HOT and humid with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 90s west, 80s east

Tuesday: Most cloudy with scattered showers, hot and humid

>Highs: Low 90s to 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE: Witness testimony finished in third day of former Marquette area doctor trial
Storms Wed. afternoon/early evening can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts,...
Strong thunderstorms, tornado watch in Upper Michigan Wednesday evening
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Latest News

Storms Wed. afternoon/early evening can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts,...
Strong thunderstorms, tornado watch in Upper Michigan Wednesday evening
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
Wednesday t-storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts, chance of tornado.
Warm, humid buildup to strong thunderstorms Wednesday
severe storms
Summer day followed by storms tomorrow