Visit Keweenaw funds Copper Country Organization development projects

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw has announced the recipients of its Destination Development Program grants.

8 Copper Country organizations are getting money for Destination Development projects to improve recreational areas.

The program began in March when applications opened.

“It’s something we’ve been budgeting and planning for a number of years,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “We’re funded by room assessment that’s collected by area hotels and cabins and motels and things like that, and we re-invest a portion of those funds into destination development programs like this.”

Recreational organizations in the Copper Country were eligible to apply for grants up to $10,000. The size of the grants dispersed was determined by contributions.

“A lot of it was based on the contributions coming from the organizations,” continued Barnett. “This didn’t have to be monetary contributions, it could be in-kind as well or volunteer services, things like that. So we attempted to match up to $10,000.”

The Copper Harbor Trails Club, Calumet Township, and the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club are among the recipients.

Chassell Township plans to use a portion of its almost $3,000 to add informative signs at their new Sturgeon River kayak launch.

“One is to provide a map of the Sturgeon River showing how it flows down from Prickett Dam,” said Chassell Township Planning Commission Vice-Chair Keith Meyers. “Then we’ll also have a second sign which will help interpret both the wildlife and the fishery that founds along and in the Sturgeon River.”

Visit Keweenaw plans for the program to issue grants annually.

“Our anticipation is that we’re going to do this each year,” added Barnett. “And so this year we didn’t open up the application until March. We would hope to do that sooner in the next funding cycle, which would be October of this year.”

Interested parties should keep an eye out for announcements about the next application window.

