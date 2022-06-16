UPW Pro Wrestling features ‘Steel Cage Challenge’ Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, a UPW Pro Wrestling event returns to Dickinson County.

The “Steel Cage Challenge” premieres at the Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain Saturday night.

It is different from previous events, where there will be a visit from the WWE Hall of Famers “Rock N’ Roll Express” and two cage matches for spectators to enjoy.

“This event features two cage matches,” said Adam Hayes, UPW professional wrestler. “One of them I will be wrestling Michael Jerrick, formerly known as Jonathan Smash for the UPW Heavyweight Championship. It is my last shot at Jonathan Smash. I promised I will not challenge for the title belt again if I do not beat Jonathan Smash.”

Hayes has been wrestling for 22 years. He says attendance to the events has grown from 50 in 2019, to over 300 this year. He hopes to continue to see attendance grow.

Doors open at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

