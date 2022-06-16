UPDATE: South Beach in Marquette re-opens

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Friday, 8:20 a.m.

Water samples taken Thursday, June 16, show that bacteria levels have returned to safe levels at South Beach swimming beach in Marquette. The beach is open to swimming once again.

The City of Marquette as always will continue to monitor the water quality at the City’s beaches during the summer swimming season.

PREVIOUS STORY: During routine testing, elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. Coli, have been detected at South Beach swimming area in Marquette. The beach is closed Thursday to swim until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beach for swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach to alert the public.

