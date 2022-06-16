RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event

The National Weather Service out of Marquette is conducting a storm survey of some damage in Hermansville, MI where some residents say a possible tornado ripped up trees. Official confirmation on if a tornado actually developed is expected this afternoon.

A system out of the Northern Plains moved across the Upper Peninsula resulting in two rounds of severe storms. The first round occurred in the morning with just a few clusters of severe thunderstorms. That produced quarter-size hail in Delta and Marquette counties. Then, during the day the atmosphere rebounded allowing ingredients for severe storm development to build. Check out this radar loop.

Wednesday's storm satellite 4-Type radar

We had plenty of moisture in place with humid conditions as dewpoint temperatures were in the 60s.

dewpoints (wluc)

Plus, we had a lot of heat, which lead to high energy levels as temperatures were in the 80s for many locations. These factors along with other weather parameters allowed severe storms to fire up ahead of a cold front by the evening.

temps (wluc)

The second round moved into the western U.P. after 4 p.m. and slowly moved east during the night. Several storms turned severe producing heavy rain, localized flooding, damaging winds, and hail. There were many reports of snapped and uprooted trees in the southern U.P. These pictures were taken by Austin Gurgall in Hermansville, MI.

Storm Damage Hermansville (Austin Gurgall)

Storm damage in Hermansville (Austin Gurgall)

