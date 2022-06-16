Advertisement

PWPL hosts wilderness survival tips for children

Peter White Public Library
WLUC
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library hosted an event Wednesday aimed at keeping kids safe in the woods. Michigan Sierra Club Wilderness Guide and retired Michigan State Police Officer Michael Neiger shared tips for children in case they get separated while hiking or camping.

The biggest tip was to hug a tree and stay put. Experts say when children wander it greatly increases the search area and makes it more difficult to find them.

“We’re hoping that parents and grandparents can go home and instill some of these skills in their children and grandchildren, and we’re going to provide a couple of links to some videos that have been well designed for the children to watch so it’s something they can take with them,” Neiger said.

There will be another presentation on July 27 in the Peter White Public Library Community Room. The focus of that will be ideas for a pocket survival kit.

