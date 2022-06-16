Advertisement

Planning the perfect picnic: Meijer in Escanaba has some tips

Charcuterie board items at Meijer in Escanaba.
Charcuterie board items at Meijer in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer weather is here but that warmth doesn’t last too long in the U.P. To help soak up that sun, you may want to plan a picnic.

The store director of Meijer in Escanaba has tips to make your picnic perfect.

First, pack everything in a cooler bag to keep your refrigerated items cold. Consider charcuterie board items that don’t need to be refrigerated. Don’t forget sun protection and bug repellent.

“It’s always important to be prepared for a picnic because you want to make sure that you’re having fun in the sun, right? You want to be out there with your family, and you want to make sure you have all the needs that you have for the day,” said Jessica Daniels-Warner, the store director of Meijer in Escanaba.

If you need help picking an adult beverage for your picnic, Daniels-Warner recommends mixing rum, Moscato, fresh watermelon chunks, and a splash of sugar and lemon juice to make a watermelon sangria.

