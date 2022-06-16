1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County crash Wednesday has left a driver with serious injuries. First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on County Road 510.

The crash was north of Hardwood Lane in Negaunee Township just before 10 a.m. The vehicle was headed south on 510 when it ran off the road and hit a rock embankment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle went airborne over 90 feet before landing back onto the road, rolling and colliding with the guard rail. It then stopped in the center of the road.

The lone driver was taken to UPHS Marquette in serious condition. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

