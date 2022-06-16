Advertisement

Michigan unemployment rate remains unchanged in May

(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo)
(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the past month, remaining at 4.3 percent since April, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget Wednesday.

Employment in the state rose by 18,000 over the month and unemployment edged down by 2,000, resulting in a slight labor force advance of 16,000 since April.

“Michigan’s unemployment rate has remained relatively unchanged for the past three months,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “During this time, however, the state’s labor force has climbed by nearly 1 percent, or 45,000 workers.”

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 3.6 percent. Michigan’s May jobless rate was 0.7 percentage points larger than the national rate. The U.S. jobless rate decreased by 2.2 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 1.9 percentage points since May 2021.

Total employment in Michigan was at its highest level since March 2020.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE: Witness testimony finished in third day of former Marquette area doctor trial
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Wednesday's storm satellite 4-Type radar
Wednesday's storm satellite 4-Type radar
Crash scene in Negaunee Township
1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Negaunee Township
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
City of Marquette Commission
Marquette City Commission votes on how to handle unused, city-owned land