Michigan unemployment rate remains unchanged in May

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the past month, remaining at 4.3 percent since April, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget Wednesday.

Employment in the state rose by 18,000 over the month and unemployment edged down by 2,000, resulting in a slight labor force advance of 16,000 since April.

“Michigan’s unemployment rate has remained relatively unchanged for the past three months,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “During this time, however, the state’s labor force has climbed by nearly 1 percent, or 45,000 workers.”

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 3.6 percent. Michigan’s May jobless rate was 0.7 percentage points larger than the national rate. The U.S. jobless rate decreased by 2.2 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 1.9 percentage points since May 2021.

Total employment in Michigan was at its highest level since March 2020.

