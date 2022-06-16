Advertisement

Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police has arrested eight people in connection to an assault in Norway Township on April 1.

This comes after troopers from the MSP Iron Mountain Post executed search warrants last month.

According to a Thursday press release, the Dickinson County Prosecutor authorized charges on seven adult suspects and one juvenile. Charges include aggravated assault and using a mask in the commission of a crime.

The MSP has released limited information during its investigation to preserve the integrity of the case. Investigators say they are aware of the growing public interest in the assault.

Names will not be released until the arraignment, which is scheduled for June 29. TV6 has asked for more information about the charges and will update this story as more is released.

