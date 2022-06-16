Advertisement

Marquette dance studio owner retires after 41 years

Many of Lynn Bolitho's students have gone on to professionally dance or teach dance, inspired by the lessons Bolitho taught them.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The owner of a Marquette dance studio is retiring, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Students at Marquette Center for Dance take some time from preparing for their last ballet recital Friday to say a final thank you to owner Lynn Bolitho, or as the kids refer to her, Miss Lynn.

Bolitho has owned the studio for over 40 years leaving a lasting impression on young dancers, like Amelia Bishop.

“I think that Miss Lynn’s legacy is one of years of hard work, years of devotion to her students,” Bishop said. “She has put so much into teaching us everything she knows about ballet, everything she knows about life and has given me a really meaningful time in her studio.”

Bishop says one memory sticks out of her time with Marquette Center for Dance.

“We would have these summer intensives, just spending all that time in the studio with Miss Lynn working so hard. She would push us to do our best and that really exemplifies the time I spent with her,” Bishop said.

Bolitho had extensive dance training as a child. When she was 13, she auditioned to join the Royal Ballet and was accepted but was unable to attend.

She opened her studio in Marquette in 1981. Bolitho says the dance studio has been her home and she hopes she has inspired her students.

“I’m hoping that I’ve passed on my passion for ballet and the desire for them to always try their best,” Bolitho said.

One of the studio’s assistants Jeremiah Ogawa says Bolitho’s lessons have gone far beyond ballet.

“I stopped dancing in 2019, but I’ve been helping with the classes. I feel like she’s taken me and really supported me and has given me a place to go,” Ogawa said.

Bolitho says the show will go on even after her time with Marquette Center for Dance is done.

“Everyone has to retire sometime and as my mother used to always tell my father the Airforce will exist after you retire, ballet will exist after I retire,” Bolitho said.

Bolitho is leaving behind big point shoes to fill but is hoping to sell Marquette Center for Dance to someone who shares her passion for ballet.

The final recital is at 7 p.m. in Kaufman Auditorium and tickets are available before the show at the Second Skin Shop at the Masonic Center in Marquette or at the venue the night of.

