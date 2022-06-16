Advertisement

Marquette City Commission votes on how to handle unused, city-owned land

The commission voted against selling three separate plots to developers.
City of Marquette Commission
City of Marquette Commission(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three plots of city-owned land in Marquette were up for debate Wednesday evening.

The City of Marquette decided not to sell these lots to private developers.

First on the agenda was a lot located at 600 W. Spring St. This lot is located adjacent to the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House, the same entity looking to buy the plot of land from the City of Marquette.

City of Marquette Commissioner Evan Bonsall amended the original proposal for the Beacon House to purchase the 1-acre lot. Bonsall’s amended proposal instead gives the city the authority to submit a request for proposal to build affordable housing on the site. The amended proposal passed with a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Frederick Stonehouse the lone ‘no’ vote.

Bonsall added that he wants the city to commit to more affordable housing developments going forward.

“I hope that we can have another meeting like this in the near future with the goal of establishing a list of properties that we can direct city staff to put out requests for proposals specifically for affordable, workforce housing developments,” Bonsall exclaimed.

Then came time for the city to decide what to do with a portion of Heartwood Forestland near Marquette Mountain, not within the city limit. The city commission voted unanimously not to sell this lot to developer Curran & Company.

“It is doing exactly what that property was meant to do and that is being a recreational site,” City of Marquette Commissioner Jessica Hanley said. “Seeing that it is not going to help the city tax rolls in any way since it is not in the city, I see no upside to selling this property.”

The city’s final decision was on a plot of land at 601 S. Lakeshore Blvd. in South Marquette. Hanley immediately jumped with a motion to deny the proposal to sell this plot of land to Marquette Opportunity LLC.

The city commission voted unanimously not to sell this site to the developer. The commissioners said they unanimously agree that Marquette does not need any more developments on the lakeshore.

Next, the city is prepared to update its master plan. The city aims to submit a request for proposal for a contractor to help with this task, which is planned to go out in early July. At least two city commissioners are pushing for the updated master plan to strongly focus on creating more affordable housing in the city.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan families receive additional food assistance in June
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE: Witness testimony finished in third day of former Marquette area doctor trial

Latest News

This Sunday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves.
Marquette non-profit explains ties between American dishes and Black history
City of Ishpeming
Ishpeming City Council holds joint meeting on master plan update
With newly installed viewfinders, colorblind visitors to the park now have a chance to see Lake...
Viewfinders help colorblind park attendees see Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in full color
Last week, a women’s summer league started using the court, Tuesday nights for games and...
Beach volleyball court opens in Iron River