Marquette City Commission votes on how to handle unused, city-owned land

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three plots of city-owned land in Marquette were up for debate Wednesday evening.

The City of Marquette decided not to sell these lots to private developers.

First on the agenda was a lot located at 600 W. Spring St. This lot is located adjacent to the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House, the same entity looking to buy the plot of land from the City of Marquette.

City of Marquette Commissioner Evan Bonsall amended the original proposal for the Beacon House to purchase the 1-acre lot. Bonsall’s amended proposal instead gives the city the authority to submit a request for proposal to build affordable housing on the site. The amended proposal passed with a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Frederick Stonehouse the lone ‘no’ vote.

Bonsall added that he wants the city to commit to more affordable housing developments going forward.

“I hope that we can have another meeting like this in the near future with the goal of establishing a list of properties that we can direct city staff to put out requests for proposals specifically for affordable, workforce housing developments,” Bonsall exclaimed.

Then came time for the city to decide what to do with a portion of Heartwood Forestland near Marquette Mountain, not within the city limit. The city commission voted unanimously not to sell this lot to developer Curran & Company.

“It is doing exactly what that property was meant to do and that is being a recreational site,” City of Marquette Commissioner Jessica Hanley said. “Seeing that it is not going to help the city tax rolls in any way since it is not in the city, I see no upside to selling this property.”

The city’s final decision was on a plot of land at 601 S. Lakeshore Blvd. in South Marquette. Hanley immediately jumped with a motion to deny the proposal to sell this plot of land to Marquette Opportunity LLC.

The city commission voted unanimously not to sell this site to the developer. The commissioners said they unanimously agree that Marquette does not need any more developments on the lakeshore.

Next, the city is prepared to update its master plan. The city aims to submit a request for proposal for a contractor to help with this task, which is planned to go out in early July. At least two city commissioners are pushing for the updated master plan to strongly focus on creating more affordable housing in the city.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.