LSCP holds annual golf outing at Greywalls in Marquette

Golfers at Greywalls
Golfers at Greywalls(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership held its annual golf outing Thursday afternoon in Marquette. The event is a major fundraiser for the LSCP.

Money raised goes to the LSCP’s economic development efforts. Golfers had the chance to win prizes including $100,000 for a hole-in-one or many smaller prizes.

“Number one it’s just a great networking opportunity for people, we have a lot of our big players here in the county but also just general folks who turn out and join the golf teams they get out for a great day and support a great cause and obviously to us a secondary benefit to us is financing to run the organization and we have an incredible staff of eight people at LSCP,” said LSCP CEO Christopher Germain.

This is the 22nd year for the LSCP golf outing.

