Live music, bean bag league coming to downtown Negaunee every Thursday
Upper Michigan Today episode 54
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Viewfinders help colorblind park attendees see Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, sign up for a Keweenaw Waterway Cruise in July, and Provisions coffee shop is now open in One Marquette Place.
Also, Irontunes is bringing live music and bean bag toss to downtown Negaunee every Thursday, starting June 23.
Plus, Tia previews an upcoming caregiver’s retreat before setting sail for eight days on the Viking Octantis.
