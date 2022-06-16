Advertisement

Live music, bean bag league coming to downtown Negaunee every Thursday

Upper Michigan Today episode 54
Bean Bag Toss on Upper Michigan Today.
Bean Bag Toss on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Viewfinders help colorblind park attendees see Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, sign up for a Keweenaw Waterway Cruise in July, and Provisions coffee shop is now open in One Marquette Place.

Upper Michigan Today episode 54 news topics of the day.

Also, Irontunes is bringing live music and bean bag toss to downtown Negaunee every Thursday, starting June 23.

Irontunes is bringing live music and bean bag league to downtown Negaunee.
Tia and Elizabeth play bean bag toss.

Plus, Tia previews an upcoming caregiver’s retreat before setting sail for eight days on the Viking Octantis.

Tia explains why she'll be out for the next 6 episodes.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

