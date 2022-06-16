Advertisement

Ishpeming City Council holds joint meeting on master plan update

City of Ishpeming
City of Ishpeming(Annette Giachino)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council hosted a joint meeting to talk about the status of their master plan and becoming a redevelopment-ready community.

The council met with the Downtown Development Authority, Planning Commission and Lake Superior Community Partnership Wednesday evening. According to city staff, the master plan is in the final stages and the city is getting closer to being recognized as a redevelopment-ready city.

“Stuff is happening that’s really positive and we don’t need to get the ball rolling, the ball is rolling and it’s moving in the right direction and like everything we’ve talked about tonight just continues to push that ball and I feel like it’s gaining speed and it’s going really well,” said Ishpeming Mayor Lindsay Bean.

The city master plan is likely to be finished in August.

