Iron Mountain Rec Center relocates this summer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Arcade games, RC cars and more are moving out of the Iron Mountain Rec Center’s current location on D Street. Owner Dave Fraser has been planning to move for a year.

“We have outgrown the spot we are in,” Fraser said, “We need more parking, and of course, we need more square footage on the grounds.”

The new facility is 20,000 square feet on three acres of land in the Iron Mountain Industrial Park. Fraser says he will be able to accommodate 10 times as many parking spots as the current location.

He also says this larger facility will allow him to expand his programming.

“Everything from music to car shows to swap meets and vendor fairs,” said Fraser. “The City [of Iron Mountain] feels this is the property we need to be on to develop what we want to develop.”

Fraser also owns “Grow Maxx” located on Stephenson Avenue. He is selling the building to consolidate his businesses.

“Putting Grow Maxx and the Rec Center and all of the RCs in one building will be awesome for us,” Fraser said.

Fraser said he will save thousands of dollars a month operating only one facility. Once the move is complete, Fraser says the total investment will be about $1 million.

“I’m really grateful for all of the people in the community that reach out and keep pushing me to keep pushing,” Fraser said.

The Rec Center on D Street is still open, but inventory will be on the move soon. Fraser hopes to be fully moved into the new facility in a month and a half.

