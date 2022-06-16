How to save money on gas as prices at the pump soar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As gas prices continue to rise you may be looking for some techniques to get the most mileage per gallon.

Auto experts are sharing some tips for saving fuel that goes beyond just limiting your drive time. Barron’s Auto Repair in Marquette said one of the best ways to ensure fuel efficiency is to schedule your vehicle for maintenance routinely.

“By the time you notice a drivability issue with your vehicle involving a tune-up, it’s been time for a tune-up for a long time. Computers are good at compensating, and they do that with extra fuel to compensate for the lack of efficiency,” Barron’s Auto Repair Owner Keith Barron said.

Barron said changing your air filters, especially if you live on a dirt road, is essential and tire pressure has more of an effect on your gas tank than you may think.

“One of the biggest things is tire pressure. you can see up to a .6% decrease in fuel economy every 1 psi or low on tire pressure. it can amount up to a 3% reduction in fuel economy,” Barron said.

While it may seem obvious to get your brakes checked for safety reasons, Barron said stuck brake calibers are a frequent problem and can also cost you more at the pump in the long run.

“Customers come in for other services and they don’t even realize that their brakes are hanging up and not only will it wear out your brakes faster costing you more money, but your car has to fight the brakes in order to move down the road,” Barron said.

Finally, while summer weather may have you reaching for the AC button, Barron says using it does contribute to burning more fuel.

“Definitely if you put the windows down it’s better or even if you can supplement with the vent, you can leave your HVAC on cold but turn off the ac itself,” Barron said.

AAA says there are also fuel-efficient driving methods.

“Over acceleration, driving too hard into a stop or turn so you have to get on the brakes harder or earlier than normal, that kind of driving is hard on the car and changes your gas mileage in a bad way,” AAA Public Affairs Specialist Gary Bubar said.

AAA also recommends removing heavy sandbags from the winter to make sure you get the most miles from your next fill-up.

