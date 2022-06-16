Hermansville residents feel effects from recent storms

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some residents in the southern U.P. are cleaning up the damage left in the wake of Wednesday’s storm.

Uprooted trees and damaged structures are evidence of the strength of Wednesday night’s storms. While much of Upper Michigan got a taste of Wednesday’s severe weather, Hermansville township awoke to some of the most visible damage Thursday. Resident Victor Dugree recalls how yesterday’s storm progressed.

“Things started flying around a little bit and started picking up even more so,” Dugree said. “It started raining so hard you couldn’t even out of the windows in the house and we were standing there and looking out and we also heard a loud noise and there was a tree in the front yard.”

Dugree says he already took the next steps in cleaning up fallen trees. He isn’t alone in dealing with damage and debris. Fellow Hermansville resident, Grace Cole said she is now faced with significant structural repairs.

“I mean it’s going to be a lot of work to get done, the insurance company has to evaluate the damage so we can get it repaired. It’s going to be a lot of work, it’s kinda stressful but I think we’ll be ok,” Cole said.

Initial reports from the National Weather Service said winds in Hermansville gusted up to 100 miles per hour. Straight-line winds were the main cause of the damage in the township. Which NWS Science and Operations Officer, Nick Langlieb determined after surveying the area thoroughly.

“The first thing we do is we look at the radar data look at some environmental data before we head down there just to see what the conditions were like meteorologically,” Langlieb said.

Although one report has already been released, Langlieb said the NWS is not done surveying.

“We didn’t have enough evidence to determine a tornado at this point but we will continue to look at data over the next few days and resources to see if we can determine if there was a tornado or not,” he said.

Over the next several days, the NWS will continue to update the public as more details become available.

