E. coli found at South Beach in Marquette, closed to swimming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During routine testing, elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, have been detected at South Beach swimming area in Marquette. The beach is closed to swimming until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beach to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach to alert the public.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.