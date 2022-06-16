Advertisement

E. coli found at South Beach in Marquette, closed to swimming

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach to alert the public.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During routine testing, elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, have been detected at South Beach swimming area in Marquette. The beach is closed to swimming until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beach to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

