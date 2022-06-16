Advertisement

Classic cars to parade through Marquette this weekend

Randy Girard's Mustang
Randy Girard's Mustang(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Classic cars will cruise through western Marquette this weekend.

The “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise is scheduled for this Saturday. Car and cycle enthusiasts can look forward to classic cars, lunch and a raffle. Oil changes, wiper blades and other car-related prizes were donated to be raffled off.

Registration will look a little different this year.

“There is no cash fee for registration,” said Randy Girard, Community Events Committee member. “What we ask is that when folks register their car they bring three-five canned goods or dry goods that we donate to the local food banks as their registration.”

The show will be held at the Westwood Mall this Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE: Witness testimony finished in third day of former Marquette area doctor trial
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Charcuterie board items at Meijer in Escanaba.
Planning the perfect picnic: Meijer in Escanaba has some tips
All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach to alert the public.
E. coli found at South Beach in Marquette, closed to swimming
(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo)
Michigan unemployment rate remains unchanged in May
Wednesday's storm satellite 4-Type radar
Wednesday's storm satellite 4-Type radar