Classic cars to parade through Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Classic cars will cruise through western Marquette this weekend.

The “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise is scheduled for this Saturday. Car and cycle enthusiasts can look forward to classic cars, lunch and a raffle. Oil changes, wiper blades and other car-related prizes were donated to be raffled off.

Registration will look a little different this year.

“There is no cash fee for registration,” said Randy Girard, Community Events Committee member. “What we ask is that when folks register their car they bring three-five canned goods or dry goods that we donate to the local food banks as their registration.”

The show will be held at the Westwood Mall this Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

