Advertisement

Butcher shop opens meat vending machine to bring in the bacon

A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat. (Source: KOVR, ERIC VELDMAN MILLER, CNN)
By Andrew Haubner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KOVR) – A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat.

The idea is to make quality products available both before his store opens and after it closes.

“We wanted to expand our hours,” butcher Eric Veldman Miller explained. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.”

With staffing shortages nationwide and upfront costs skyrocketing, Miller and his partners came up with the idea to create a vending machine.

“All the products that go in there are ground fresh and then vacuum sealed here in the shop,” Miller said.

Customers tap the type of meat they want on the screen, swipe a card and leave with the food.

While it’s designed for after-hours customers, people can use the machine during store hours if they just want quick convenience.

Miller hopes the vending machine is another way to generate revenue even when his butcher shop is closed.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE: Witness testimony finished in third day of former Marquette area doctor trial
Storms Wed. afternoon/early evening can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts,...
Strong thunderstorms, tornado watch in Upper Michigan Wednesday evening
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession
Crash scene in Negaunee Township
1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Negaunee Township
Bridgette Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.
Inmates save officer from assault at detention center
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy