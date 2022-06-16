Advertisement

Bay College helps train the next generation of medical first responders

Simon, one of the simulators at Bay College, in front of the program's ambulance.
Simon, one of the simulators at Bay College, in front of the program's ambulance.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is helping train the next generation of emergency responders. One of their educators, Amy Anderson, has been in the medical field for more than 30 years.

“I became a medical first responder myself, then I became an EMT and then I became a paramedic,” said Amy Anderson, the EMT and Paramedic Program Director at Bay College.

This year, she’s Bay College’s outstanding educator.

“I enjoy my work here at Bay College. I enjoy being a part of Allied Health and our EMT/Paramedic program,” Anderson said.

Anderson started with Bay College’s program at its inception in 2015. She says her favorite part of the job is watching the students grow.

“They come to us with not a lot of medical knowledge sometimes. Watching them grow into medical professionals and just getting to work side by side with them,” Anderson said.

Right now, Delta County and beyond need people to fill vacant EMS jobs to keep critical response time to emergency calls down.

“It’s not just in our area but basically in the whole United States. Bay College is working hard to meet those needs,” Anderson said.

Anderson says all graduates from the program are currently working in EMS jobs.

Part of what makes Bay College’s program successful are simulations, which are treated as real people. This puts students in real-life situations in the classroom.

“It’s definitely a need, it’s definitely something that has to be met and we’re very pleased to be able to do that here,” Anderson said.

It’s Anderson’s passion to teach the next generation of medical first responders.

“Teaching was something I was really passionate about, so I was very fortunate to be able to have this as a full-time job,” Anderson said.

To learn more or to enroll in Bay College’s EMT program click here and for the paramedic program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police arrests 8 people for alleged assault in Norway Township
Brian Suomi faces multiple child sexually abusive behavior charges.
Republic man arrested for suspected child sexually abusive activity
severe storms
Strong to severe storms this afternoon, power outages
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon
UPDATE: Witness testimony finished in third day of former Marquette area doctor trial

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Randy Girard's Mustang
Classic cars to parade through Marquette this weekend
Charcuterie board items at Meijer in Escanaba.
Planning the perfect picnic: Meijer in Escanaba has some tips
‘A critical issue’ -- Michigan steps up speed enforcement during regional traffic safety campaign