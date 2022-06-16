Bay College helps train the next generation of medical first responders

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is helping train the next generation of emergency responders. One of their educators, Amy Anderson, has been in the medical field for more than 30 years.

“I became a medical first responder myself, then I became an EMT and then I became a paramedic,” said Amy Anderson, the EMT and Paramedic Program Director at Bay College.

This year, she’s Bay College’s outstanding educator.

“I enjoy my work here at Bay College. I enjoy being a part of Allied Health and our EMT/Paramedic program,” Anderson said.

Anderson started with Bay College’s program at its inception in 2015. She says her favorite part of the job is watching the students grow.

“They come to us with not a lot of medical knowledge sometimes. Watching them grow into medical professionals and just getting to work side by side with them,” Anderson said.

Right now, Delta County and beyond need people to fill vacant EMS jobs to keep critical response time to emergency calls down.

“It’s not just in our area but basically in the whole United States. Bay College is working hard to meet those needs,” Anderson said.

Anderson says all graduates from the program are currently working in EMS jobs.

Part of what makes Bay College’s program successful are simulations, which are treated as real people. This puts students in real-life situations in the classroom.

“It’s definitely a need, it’s definitely something that has to be met and we’re very pleased to be able to do that here,” Anderson said.

It’s Anderson’s passion to teach the next generation of medical first responders.

“Teaching was something I was really passionate about, so I was very fortunate to be able to have this as a full-time job,” Anderson said.

To learn more or to enroll in Bay College's EMT program click here and for the paramedic program, click here.

