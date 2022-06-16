Advertisement

Baby E’s BBQ makes preparations to close business

A combination of COVID-19 and employee-related factors led to its closure
Baby E's BBQ is closing after 4 years of business after being severely affected by COVID-19 related factors.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A family-owned BBQ restaurant in Houghton is closing its doors.

Baby E’s BBQ restaurant in downtown Houghton is closing after four years of business.

Despite staying open during the pandemic, a lack of revenue and employees eventually caused serious problems.

The business will close completely after several catering jobs this summer.

Co-Owner Betsy Smith would like to thank the community for their years of business.

“We really loved providing really good food to everybody in the area and who came in,” said Smith. “We thank everybody for their support, and in another time this might have completely worked. Thank you, and goodbye.”

The owners are open to the idea of potentially making food for future events.

