Armatti family continues fundraiser for suicide awareness

Experts ask for everyone to adhere to their child's mental health amid the dramatic nationwide increase in the concern of issues.(MGN)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. family is hoping to do more to prevent child suicide following a devastating loss of their own.

Steven Armatti is still grieving after his son Tristan who died by suicide in April. Since then, however, he and his family have decided to ensure that Tristan’s story helps others. The Armatti’s have created a GoFundMe to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention. Money from the fundraiser will go toward the creation of school programs and resources for parents.

“We’re looking into getting the children in our schools the counseling they need. Also, we’re looking into getting the parents that are going through alienation the resources they need to fight it, so this doesn’t happen anymore,” Armatti said.

To find out more about Armatti’s fundraiser go here.

