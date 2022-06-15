Wednesday Evening Downtown Marquette Farmers Market canceled June 15

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The season opener of the Wednesday Evening Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is canceled Wednesday, June 15 due to the possibility of severe weather.

Click here to see the radar.

The next Wednesday market at the Marquette Commons is planned for Wednesday, June 22 for the annual Art Week Art Market from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

For up-to-date information about the DMFM, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mqtfarmersmarket or visit their website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com and join the e-newsletter mailing list.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.