USDA invests in UP co-ops to expand access to healthy foods

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three U.P. cooperatives are receiving multi-thousand dollar investments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to increase access to healthy foods in Michigan.

The USDA partnered with the Reinvestment Fund to invest in eight projects across the state for a total investment of $1,509,344.39. The investments are being made through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI), which helps bring grocery stores and other healthy food retailers to underserved urban and rural communities.

“This is another way USDA Rural Development is working with local businesses and cooperatives to help our communities,” said Fewins. “We are committed to improving access to high-quality, fresh food for all Michigan residents.”

Keweenaw Cooperative, Inc., in Hancock, will use a $200,000 award to support the relocation and expansion of the co-op’s existing operations to allow for expanded fresh offerings including meat, prepared foods and produce, as well as increased product selection and a sit-down café space. Keweenaw Co-op is a nearly 50-year-old consumer-owned cooperative focused on providing access to healthy, fresh and affordable food.

Northwind Natural Food Co-op, in Ironwood, will use a $199,344.39 award for capital improvements to make needed repairs and upgrades in order to increase operating efficiency, stock more inventory, and better serve customers. Northwind Natural Foods Cooperative provides affordable, local and organic food items for residents in the Ironwood area.

Lakeshore Depot L3C, in Marquette, will use a $200,000 award to assist with the final phase of expansion and increase the retail capacity of Lakeshore Depot. the Upper Peninsula’s only year-round local food market, which combines the best attributes of a grocery store, farmers market, and café.

Five groceries and cooperatives in Lower Michigan are also receiving funds to increase access to healthy food in underserved urban areas.

