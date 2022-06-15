Titanic exhibit premieres at Dickinson County museum Saturday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Jake Menghini Historical Museum in Norway will host a gala on Saturday to show off its new Titanic exhibit.

A detailed collection of the Titanic was donated by local collector Gilbert Koski for the summer.

The collection has been certified by the Titanic Historical Society and features unique artifacts.

“There are pieces of the boat,” said Beth Girard, Jake Menghini Historical Museum preservation partner. “There is a menu that tells you about first, second-and-third-class meals and what they ate. There was a big discrepancy on what was good and what wasn’t. There are so many different things. There are hundreds of items to look at.”

The event is Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. CT at the museum. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

