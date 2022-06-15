Strong thunderstorms in Upper Michigan through Wednesday evening

*Wisc. Tornado Watch in effect inc. for Vilas, Forest, Florence, Marinette Counties ... NWS Alerts>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Radar> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Storm Reports> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/page/storm-reports/

Latest Power outages> https://poweroutage.us/

A Northern Plains system enters the warm and humid conditions of Upper Michigan Wednesday, producing scattered showers and thunderstorms west late afternoon and continues eastward as the frontal system sweeps through the region.

Storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts, chance of tornado.

Rain chances gradually diminish Thursday as the system exits the U.P., but westerly air flow strengthens to make for a windy Thursday. Dry, seasonal conditions take over Friday and most of Saturday until a Canadian Prairies system brings scattered showers to the U.P. through Sunday.

Thursday: Patchy fog and few rounds of showers in the morning and afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy with west winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 70s to 80s (warmer inland)

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s-70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s to 90s (warmer west)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then diminishing

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.