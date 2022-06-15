State semifinalist Escanaba softball team visit capital

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Sen. Ed McBroom welcomed the Escanaba High School softball team to the Senate chamber on Wednesday in advance of the team’s state semifinal matchup against Stevensville Lakeshore at Michigan State University.

“On behalf of all Upper Peninsula residents, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Eskymo softball team for reaching the semifinal,” said McBroom, R-Waucedah Township. “They have had a remarkable season thus far and their success is a testament to what can be achieved through teamwork and dedication. It was great to welcome the team and coaches to the Senate, and I will be rooting for them to bring the championship trophy home to the Upper Peninsula.”

The Eskymos advanced to the semifinal round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs by defeating Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday.

For more information about the Escanaba’s semifinal game, which begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT, visit https://www.mhsaa.com/.

