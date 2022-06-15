Advertisement

State semifinalist Escanaba softball team visit capital

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, (pictured far left) welcomed the Escanaba High School...
Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, (pictured far left) welcomed the Escanaba High School softball team to the state Capitol on Wednesday, June 15. The Eskymos play in the MHSAA state tournament semifinal Thursday against Stevensville Lakeshore.(McBroom's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Sen. Ed McBroom welcomed the Escanaba High School softball team to the Senate chamber on Wednesday in advance of the team’s state semifinal matchup against Stevensville Lakeshore at Michigan State University.

“On behalf of all Upper Peninsula residents, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Eskymo softball team for reaching the semifinal,” said McBroom, R-Waucedah Township. “They have had a remarkable season thus far and their success is a testament to what can be achieved through teamwork and dedication. It was great to welcome the team and coaches to the Senate, and I will be rooting for them to bring the championship trophy home to the Upper Peninsula.”

The Eskymos advanced to the semifinal round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs by defeating Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday.

For more information about the Escanaba’s semifinal game, which begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT, visit https://www.mhsaa.com/.

