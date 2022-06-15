Severe storms possible today

A strong storm system will bring two rounds of storms to the Upper Peninsula. The first round won’t be widespread and will mainly impact the western counties. The second round moves in around mid afternoon through the evening and it will likely produce severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible, especially in the central U.P. Storm hazards include heavy rain with amounts in excess of 1.5″, ponding of water will be possible, large hail, damaging winds could result in power outages and downed trees, plus isolated tornadoes possible. Storms weaken and move out overnight. Windy conditions are expected in the wake of this system tomorrow. Please enable your weather alerts, pay attention to the radar and know your safe zone!

Today: Morning scattered thunderstorms in the west. Then, strong to severe storms midafternoon through the night from west to east

>Highs: 80s inland, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: 60s north, 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy chance of scattered showers in the north and hot

>Highs: 90s west, 80s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers north

>Highs: Around 90°, 80s elsewhere

